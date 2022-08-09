This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
