Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
