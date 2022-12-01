This evening in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
