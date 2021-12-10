Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.