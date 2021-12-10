Madison's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
