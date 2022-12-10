Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.