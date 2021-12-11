 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

