Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

