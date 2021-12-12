Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.