Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.