Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.