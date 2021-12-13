 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News