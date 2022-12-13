This evening in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
