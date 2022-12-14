Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain early with snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.