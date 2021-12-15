This evening in Madison: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin
Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while the Madison area may see a couple of inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
