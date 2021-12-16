Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.