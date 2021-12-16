Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
