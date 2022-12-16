 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

