Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

