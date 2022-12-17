 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

