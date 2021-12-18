 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

