Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
