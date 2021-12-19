Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
This evening in Madison: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms could contai…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.