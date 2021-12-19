Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.