Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

