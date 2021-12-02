Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
