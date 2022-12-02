 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News