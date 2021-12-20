This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
This evening in Madison: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms could contai…