Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.