Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chan…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
This evening in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts poss…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Keep an ey…