Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
