Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.