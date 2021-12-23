Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
