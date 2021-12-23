 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News