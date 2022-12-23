 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 0F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News