Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 0F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
