Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. W…
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.