Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

