Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.