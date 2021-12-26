 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain and snow in the evening turning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

