Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain and snow in the evening turning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.