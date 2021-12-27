This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. …
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
- Updated
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. W…
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.