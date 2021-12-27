 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

