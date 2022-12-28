Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.