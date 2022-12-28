 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News