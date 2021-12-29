Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
