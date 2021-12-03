Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
