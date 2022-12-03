 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

