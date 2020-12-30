 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 21.81. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

