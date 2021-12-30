Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
