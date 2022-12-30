Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.