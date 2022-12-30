This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
