Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

