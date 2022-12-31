 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

