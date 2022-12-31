This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
The bitter cold finally is easing and a big warm-up is coming that will have southern Wisconsin's recent snow melting, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
