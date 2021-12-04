Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
