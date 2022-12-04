 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News