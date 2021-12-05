 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

