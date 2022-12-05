Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
