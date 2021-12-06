Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.