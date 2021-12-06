For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
- Updated
Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.