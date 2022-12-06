This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
