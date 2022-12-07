For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
