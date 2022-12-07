 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

