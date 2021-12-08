This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
