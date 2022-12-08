For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
In the last 73 cold seasons through February 2022, 38 winters were ranked warmer than their corresponding falls, while 35 were colder.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tod…