Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

